Pak-Korea beaf production di

South Korea is an East Asian country located in the North Temperate Zone with prevailing mountainous range. The population of this country is approximately 51.4 million and the capital is Seoul. The culture and traditions are 5000 years old. It includes dance, folk games, paintings, crafts, ceramics etc. South Korea is known for its electronics. It is 3,359 miles away from Pakistan. The bilateral trade between Pakistan and South Korea is US$1.1 billion. It includes exports from Pakistan round about $400 million and imports from Korea about $800million. South Korea is 12th largest economy of the world. South Korea is the 7TH largest exporter and 10th largest importer of the world despite of stubby natural resources. South Korea is also a member of world organizations like G-20, WTO, APEC and OECD. The unemployment rate is 3.725 percent.

In reviving the economy of South Korea, livestock played a key role after industrialization. The production and consumption of meat increased with the development stages influencing economy. Per capita meat consumption changed from 11.3kg to 30.9kg which is almost 173% increase from 1980 to 2003. Reckoning the statistics, South Korean government transfigured this sector by opening the borders for foreign meat suppliers and procured an idiosyncratic position in global market. According to a survey in 2016, the beef producing animals were recorded 2,717. 95% of farms in South Korea are well organized and modern and 98% of beef production animals are acquired from these farms. One of the domestic breeds of South Korea is Hanwoo which was used for draught in the past but now it is used as a source of meet. The bull weighs 466kg and cow weighs 355 kg. The dressing percentage of Hanwoo is 62%. The qualities include freshness and tasty.

AMMAR SALEEM

Rawalpin

