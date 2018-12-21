Pak keen to strengthen ties with Turkey in all areas: PM

Turkish defence minister calls on COAS

Expressing satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkey relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its cooperation with Turkey in all areas of mutual interest including trade and defence.

He expressed these views in a meeting with National Defence Minister of Turkey General (R) Hulusi Akar here at the PM Office. Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak was also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary to Pakistan, the prime minister said Pakistan greatly values its ties with Turkey and the people of Pakistan have great respect for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We admire the socioeconomic progress made by Turkey under the visionary leadership of President Erdogan”, he added.

General (R) Hulusi Akar felicitated Imran Khan on being elected as the prime minister of Pakistan and conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said the Turkish leadership looks forward to the visit of prime minister to Turkey which would help further strengthen the existing ties between the two countries.

General (R) Hulusi Akar expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation of Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices made in the war against terrorism.

Regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Republic of Turkey General (Retd) Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting dignitary expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Turkish minister laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

