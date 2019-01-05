Pak keen to further deepen trade links with Germany: Mandviwalla

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla emphasized the need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

He was talking to Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Martin Kobler here at Parliament House on Friday.

The Deputy Chairman Senate observed that parliamentary parleys were highly significant in creating an atmosphere of understanding and therefore the parliamentary friendship groups from both sides needed to play an active role.

He said that Pakistan desired to further expand the economic and trade relations with Germany. He also recalled his visits to Germany and said that both sides shared a vision aimed at development. Deputy Chairman Senate also appreciated the activism shown by the German Ambassador on social media.

Senator Mandviwalla underscored the need to bring the trade bodies and chambers of commerce closer to each other for benefit of the people of both sides as there existed a huge scope for investment in different sectors.

The ambassador said, “We have a decentralized system like the one in Pakistan and there are many similarities between Pakistan and Germany.” He said that Pakistan was a great country with hospitable people and lovely culture.

He informed the Deputy Chairman Senate that Lufthansa, German flag carrier, had indicated to launch its flight operation from Pakistan, however, some procedural assessments would be made to decide formally. He also expressed his well wishes for the Deputy Chairman and agreed with his views for enhanced bilateral cooperation and interaction at parliamentary and other levels.

Senators Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh and Quratulain Marri were also present during the meeting. Both the senators who are also members of the Pakistan-Germany Friendship Group in the Senate emphasized the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation and to remove the negative perception about Pakistan by reviewing the travel advisory for German citizens visiting Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp