Pak keen to emulate China’s reforms in trade, agriculture: PM

Says wants investments from our Chinese friends

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said in view of China’s immense progress in the last three decades, Pakistan was interested in learning from the country’s experience in reforms, particularly in trade and agriculture.

Addressing the heads of leading Chinese companies and investors here, the prime minister said Pakistan was looking toward China to seek support in every walk of life in a bid to ensure sustainable development.

PM Sharif said the Chinese development was a model to emulate in fields of industry, trade, information technology, and agriculture.

He said with a background of a trusted friendship between the two countries, it was an opportunity for Pakistan to learn from the Chinese experience about reforms in the areas of public interest.

He emphasized the need for promoting bilateral trade by means of improving the level of exports and imports in diverse areas. He said Pakistan was also interested in learning skills from China for the enrichment of its energy resources.

PM Shahbaz thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending his support to Pakistan in the shape of the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, which he said was helping Pakistan to move forward.

He regarded President Xi as a visionary leader and recalled that he had inked several projects along with then prime minister Nawaz Sharif to improve power generation in Pakistan aimed at addressing the energy crisis.

He expressed confidence that the friendship between Pakistan and China would grow with time for the benefit of their nations.

The premier said that the friendship between Pakistan and China’s unwavering friendship has weathered storms and strengthened over time. He praised China for progressing in various sectors and lifting numerous above the poverty level during the last three decades.

Pakistan has resolved that we will meet all the challenges however difficult they are and take Pakistan towards progress, the premier said.

“For this, Pakistan needs real support from our Chinese friends, not in terms of money, aid or handouts, but in terms of investment, trade and expertise.”

He thanked the Chinese leadership, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for their unstinting support towards Pakistan in the shape of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that CPEC has helped Pakistan move forward a huge way. Recalling the start of the last decade, when electricity load-shedding was at its peak, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the Chinese president and then prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif made various deals to set up power plants to overcome the issue by 2017. The premier pledged to fully facilitate the Chinese investors in Pakistan and never to forget China’s cooperation.