Pak keen to build strategic ties with Qatar: PM Shehbaz

Both countries have clear future vision with new opportunities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed yesterday that his country was keen to build solid strategic relations with the State of Qatar in various sectors.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency, Shehbaz Sharif said, “The relations between Pakistan and Qatar have seen a steady and positive trajectory over the last few years.

We want to transform our historical and fraternal bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship by enhancement of economic cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest”.

Appreciating Qatar’s unrelenting multi-field support for his country, the prime minister said, “Both nations have a rich history of cooperation in the bilateral domain as well as on multilateral forums,” adding that Qatar-Pakistan ties were “rooted deep in shared faith, mutual understanding and convergence of interests”.

“The relationship between Qatar and Pakistan is based on mutual trust and shared goal of achieving prosperity for our peoples. We have had excellent cooperation in various fields, including energy, manpower export, and people-to-people linkages in the past as well,” he added.

“There is great potential and opportunities for transformation of these ties into a more robust partnership.

We need to explore new ventures of cooperation in sectors, including renewable energy, food security, industrial & infrastructure development and hospitality sector,” he affirmed.

He stressed that his visit comes at a time when the world is facing grave economic challenges including “the slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and geo-political tensions and conflicts in parts of the world…..the skyrocketing of fuel and food prices” that impacted developing countries including Pakistan, expressing hopes the “visit will provide an opportunity for Pakistan and Qatar to coordinate on addressing these shared challenges, and explore avenues for further cooperation and collaboration”.