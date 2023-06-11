Pak-Kazakh to expand coop

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday made a telephonic call to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discussed matters of bilateral interests.

Speaking during the telephonic conversation, the prime minister underscored that Pakistan highly values in mutual relations with Kazakhstan and cooperation in different sectors.

Shehbaz Sharif while highlighting the importance of increasing tourism and enhancing people to people contacts, expressed satisfaction that flight operations between two countries will commence soon Characterizing Pakistan as an important country in the region.

Talking to the PM, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen their long standing bilateral ties. The two leaders agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and energy. The Prime Minister also invited the Kazakh President to pay an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.