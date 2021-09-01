Pak-Kazakh military exercise ends

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Closing Ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” was held on Tues-day at National Counter Terrorism Center, Pabbi.

The exercise was aimed to develop, strengthen and bolster military cooperation between the two coun-tries in the face of emerging counter terrorism and counter-insurgency domains.

Special Forces of both the countries took part in Hostage & Rescue, Compound clearance, Heli Rap-pelling and Close Qtr Battle and exchanged the first-hand experience and ideas.

The exercise focused on integrated synergy, inter-operability, quick decision making and swift action at tactical level.

The exercise furthered reinforce the mutual cooperation and understanding between the two states to effectively counter the threats.

Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Director General Military Training graced the occasion as chief guest. Military officials of Kazakhstan were also present.