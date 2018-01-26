Pak-Kashmiri diaspora playing vital role in raising Kashmir issue: Masood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that the Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora community can play an important role in raising the profile of the Kashmir issue.

The President made these remarks while meeting a delegation of overseas Kashmiris living in Italy which called on him here at the President Office, Islamabad. The delegation was led by Mr. Naqeeb Jarral.

The delegation apprised the President of various activities regarding awareness drives for sensitizing the Italian people of the ongoing Kashmir issue. They informed the President that the Pak-Kashmiri community in Italy is actively engaged in awareness rallies and drives and have positively highlighted the atrocious war crimes taking place in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The President said that the diaspora community could play a critical role by cohesively strategizing their efforts and by reaching out to the UN and other influential forums, including the US Congress, and the European Parliament. He said the international community must come together for the resolution of the Kashmir issue as this is no longer just an issue between two countries rather an issue of gross human right violations

He thanked the Pakistani and Kashmiri community for the endeavors that they were already making and said that in the years to come there would be more vehemence in their voices and more coherence in their campaigns.

President AJK commended the Kashmiri Diaspora community for winning the respect of the host countries by hard work, professionalism, and commitment. Kashmiri Diaspora, he said, is doing well in their adopted countries.

The President invited the diaspora community to invest in Azad Kashmir’s growing economic landscape. He said that under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a state of the art Special Economic Zone will be established in Mirpur which will facilitate investors and budding entrepreneurs.