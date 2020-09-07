Pak-Kashmir diaspora condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

London

In Britain, Pak-Kashmiri Diaspora’s outfit – the Global Pak-Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC) vehemently condemned the frequent violations of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) by India resorting to the unprovoked firing targeting the forward areas population dwelling close to the LoC in Azad Jammu Kashmir. Addressing an emergent quarterly meeting of the executives of the organization held at its head office in London, the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikandar Khan, President of the organisation Kala Khan and GPKSC AJ&K Wing President Syed Shabbir Ahmed strongly condemned the recent unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian occupational forces at the LoC in AJK’s Leepa Valley, Neza Pir sectors, says a press release issued late Sunday. “The occupation Indian troops across the LoC are trying to divert the attention of the external world from the fast deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by resorting to frequent unprovoked shelling by blatantly violating the ceasefire at the LoC besides openly defying international norms and commitments”, said Raja Sikander Khan, the GPKSC Supremo. The three Kashmiri leaders called upon the world to take immediate notice of the Indian nefarious initiatives of fanning aggression through such repeated cowardly acts at the LoC besides continue letting loose the reign of state terrorism and violence against the innocent unarmed Kashmiris in the bleeding vale of IIOJK, they added. “Kashmiris supreme sacrifices of lives for the liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke, will not go in vain”, the GPKSC leaders reiterated. “The morale and spirit of the people of Jammu & Kashmir living at both sides of the LoC and rest of te world including those living close to Line of Control are in ever-lasting high form and they will continue their freedom struggle until they reach to their ultimate destination securing their fundamental birthright of self determination.”—APP