Pak justice system inclined towards rich, powerful: UN report

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan’s justice system is inclined towards the rich and powerful, United Nations report revealed on Friday.

A report prepared by the United Nations on the causes of inequality in Pakistan stated that the real power consumers bear the burden of cost due to the poor measure taken by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

The report stated that the State Bank of Pakistan appears helpless in overcoming the growing monopoly on credit facilities in the financial sector, while Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan seems to have failed to boost public confidence in the stock market.

According to the report, the Competition Commission appears to be inactive in ensuring fair prices.