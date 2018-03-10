Pak Junior Squash players carry on winning streak in Doha

Sports Reporter

Pakistan junior squash players after exceptionally excelling in Qatar Junior Open also dominated the Doha Junior Squash Championship being played at Doha Qatar. They carried on the winning streak and clinched all titles of the Championship in all Junior categories (U-13, U-15, U-17, & U-19).

The prize distribution ceremony of Qatar & Doha Junior Squash Championships was held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex Doha, where Saad Al Mohannadi, President Qatar Squash Federation awarded trophies among the winners. Players from Pakistan, India, Qatar, Egypt, Malaysia, Jordan, Ireland, USA and Iran participated in this championship. Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan outclassed his opponent Usman Nadeem by 3-1 in under-13 category final (11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 11-6 (34- Min) Another Pakistani star, Junaid Khan demonstrated an awesome performance by winning the title against his rival Karam Jamal of Jordan in under 15 category (11-6,11-6,5-11,6-11,11-9 (42 Min). In under -17 category, Farhan Hashmi dominated his teammate Uzair Shaukat to win the title (11-8, 8-11,11-6,11-6 (45 Min). Likewise , the under-19 title was also won by Pakistani Abbas Zeb who vanquished his compatriot Uzair Rasheed in an exciting match(11-6,14-12,6-11,11-9) which lasted for 50 Minutes.