Pak jr hockey team tour to Argentina cancelled

Lahore

Pakistan junior hockey team’s next months tour to Argentine has been cancelled due to budgetary adjustments.

The year 2018 is very important for Pakistan’s national (senior) hockey team. There are three quadrennial Title Tournaments this year: Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and then the biggest of them , the World Cup , said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation here on Friday. “Pakistan has been included in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan will also be figuring in a 3-Nation tournament in Oman beginning from February 14. These two events, Champions Trophy and the Oman 3-Nation, are not part of the original annual calendar of the PHF.

So the federation has to make some budgetary adjustments”, he said. He said as the PHF has decided to fully concentrate on the senior team, the junior side’s tour to Argentine has been cancelled. It would have been a very costly exercise, especially the air travel to Argentine. “PHF has sent a message of regret to the Argentine Hockey Confederation, who are quite keen to host Pakistan juniors”, he added.

Meanwhile, The trials for the selection of Pakistan hockey team for three-nation hockey tournament scheduled in Muscat, Oman will be held at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Jan 31 and February 1.

A spokesman of Pakistan Hockey Federation said here on Friday, Oman,Pakistan and Japan are the competing nations in the event.

Originally, South Korea’s team was also coming but they later decided to skip the event which will be played from February 14-20 at Muscat’s Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The three sides will play each other twice followed by a final between the sides finishing 1st and second in the double league.—APP