Pak, Jordan to bolster trade, investment ties

Sign MoU for coop in civil defence, housing

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan and Jordan have agreed to bring greater focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, to commensurate with excellent political ties between them.

The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and King Abdullah of Jordan here on Thursday.

The one on one meeting was followed by delegation level talks between the two sides which reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on ways to further expand these relations in a variety of fields.

The two leaders reviewed regional situation, with particular focus on the Middle East in the aftermath of recognition of Jerusalem by Washington as the capital of Israel.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of the US decision regarding moving of American embassy to Jerusalem.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also briefed the visiting dignitary on the current situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and its commitment towards regional peace and stability.

King Abdullah II thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation. The Prime Minister hosted a banquet in honor of King Abdullah II and his delegation.

King Abdullah II is visiting Pakistan after 11 years. His visit is a reflection of the close brotherly relations existing between Pakistan and Jordan. The two sides signed two MOUs on Thursday.

The first related to cooperation in civil protection and civil defense. It was signed by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. The second MOU pertaining to cooperation in the field of housing. On arrival at the PM office, King Abdullah-II was given guard of honour

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan armed forces presented guard of honor to the Jordanian King. A formation of three JF-17 Thunder Aircraft presented salute to the royal guest.