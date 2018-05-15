Pak joins others in condemning shifting of US embassy to Jerusalem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday expressed “grave concern” on the opening of a US embassy in Jerusalem, which it deemed “a violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council resolutions”.

“Pakistan has noted with grave concern that despite calls by the international community to comply with the UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on the two-state solution, the US is moving its embassy to the holy city of Jerusalem,” the FO said.

“This represents a violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council resolutions, in particular resolutions 476 and 478.

“The government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian people.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem “a day of great shame.”“Israeli regime massacres countless Palestinians in cold blood as they protest in the world’s largest open air prison,” he said. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov described the relocation of the embassy as “short-sighted.”

Bogdanov said in an interview with the Interfax news agency that the decision “runs against the stance of most of the international community.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri called the move a “provocative” act that closes the doors for any attempts to reach peace between the Israel and Palestinians.

The Cairo-based Arab League called on the international community to oppose what it considers an “unjust decision” and the ongoing “Israeli occupation” of the city.

It called the move a “blatant attack on the feelings of Arabs and Muslims,” and a “grave violation of the rules of international law” that would destabilize the region.