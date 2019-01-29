Pak-Japan ties will continue to grow, says CG

Salahuddin Haider

Pakistan-Japan ties, like in all other sectors, will continue to grow in cultural field as well, says the Japanese consul general Toshikazu Isomura while speaking at the book launching ceremony of well known literay journal “Saqi’s Japan edition” at the Japanese cultural centre here Monday.

The book, in urdu, is translation of some of the best Japanese fiction written over the past many years. Urdu’s renowned translator Shahid Ahmad Dehlavi has done the work. He was paid eloquent tributes by eminent writers, including Asif Farrukhi.

The articles were hand-written by calligraphers of 1936 edition when it first came on the scene in the Indian capital.One of the reasons for publishing special issue of Japan was that in the early 20th century , Japan was one of the few Asian countries making rapid progress in the fields of education and technology.

The issue includes article on Japan’s literary values, social life, political ideas nad other aspects of Japan life style. The consul general praised the work and hoped that it would enhance mutual ties between the two nations and paved the way ahead for cultural know-how.

