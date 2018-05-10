Pak-Japan ties based on trade and commerce cooperation: NA Speaker

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Wednesday, said that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed genial relations validated by trade and cooperation between the two nations. Referring to Pak-Japan vigorous relations, he added that both the countries stood with each other side by side when faced with challenges.

Talking to Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kuria here at Parliament House, he said that Pakistan values its relations with Japan and wants to further strengthen them. Pakistani Parliament strongly desires to enhance parliamentary relations between parliaments of both the friendly countries, he added. The Speaker urged the need for regular exchanges of Parliamentary delegations for facilitating all-encompassing robust bilateral relations.

Emphasizing the role of Parliamentary diplomacy, the Speaker remarked that the Parliamentary Friendship Group between Pakistan and Japan at National Assembly of Pakistan exhibits the notion of commitment to strong bilateral relations between both the countries.

Appreciating Pakistan’s economic potential, Mr. Takashi Kuria, Japanese Ambassador highlighted that Japan will continue to work with Pakistan in order to strengthen economic relations with Pakistan. He endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations.

The Ambassador while appreciating Pakistan sacrifices in fight against terrorism said that Pakistan had rendered sacrifices for making the world safe. He assured the Speaker of his country’s assistance to Pakistan regarding resolving its problems and eliminating factors causing extremism & terrorism. Japanese Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role in global fight against terrorism. He further added that Pakistan is an important pillar in Japan’s outreach towards South Asia.