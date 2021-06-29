Pak-Japan politico-military dialogue held

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The 8th Japan-Pakistan Politico-Military Dialogue was held virtually in Tokyo and Islamabad on Tuesday. Mr. KOBAYASHI Kenichi, Director-General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Mr. ZahidHafeezChaudhri, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) who also serves as the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan represented respective sides.

Officials of the two countries from related Ministries and agencies also attended the dialogue.

In this dialogue, Japan and Pakistan exchanged opinions on the diplomatic and security policies of both countries, counter-terrorism measures, and the current regional security developments.

Moreover, both sides confirmed that they would continue to deepen understanding and cooperation in the fields of security and defense between the two countries.

MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, recognizes Pakistan as an important country for the peace and stability in this region, therefore he highly values security dialogues between Japan and Pakistan.