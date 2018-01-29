Pak-Italy Joint Economic Commission session today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The third Session of Pakistan-Italy Joint Economic Commission begins in Rome, Italy today (Monday).

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal will lead the Pakistani delegation and co-chair the session along with Italy’s Deputy Minister for Economic Development Ivan Scalfarotto.

Both the sides will exchange views on the prospects of the bilateral commercial and investment relationship.

They will also sign three Letters of Intent on cooperation in the areas of textile, footwear and gemstones industry. An MoU between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and ICE-Italian Trade Agency is also to be signed.