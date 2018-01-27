Pak-Italy JEC to be held at Rome

Italian envoy calls on Rana Afzal

Islamabad

Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Friday called on Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan and discussed matters related to promote bilateral trade and cooperation between both the countries.

During the meeting the arrangements and preparations for the Pak-Italy Joint Economic Commission (JEC) session were reviewed at length. The JEC would be held at Rome on January 29-30, said a press release.

The minister said that he looked forward to participate in the session of the JEC with a view to further enhancing the economic cooperation and all around partnership between the two countries in different areas.

The Ambassador shared with the minister the details regarding the schedule of the JEC and his other related engagements.

Later in the evening, the minister had a separate meeting with all the officials concerned regarding the preparations of the Pakistani delegation for the event.

He emphasized the opportunity may be put to best use to further expand the business and investment linkages between the two countries.—APP