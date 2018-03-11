Pak- Italian navies aims to strengthen bilateral defence ties

Italian Naval Chief visits Field Commands of PN

Karachi

Chief of Italian Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli was on an official visit to Pakistan visited Field Commands of Pakistan Navy at Karachi. In the second leg of the visit, Admiral Valter Girardelli met various Naval Field Commands at Karachi. Chief of Italian Navy held separate meetings with Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

During the meetings, besides discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration, the Chief of Italian Navy lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and commitments in maintaining peace and stability in the region through persistent participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and Counter Piracy Task Forces. Admiral Valter Girardelli also laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. Later, the dignitary visited various PN establishments and ships.

Earlier on Wednesday (March 07, 2018) Chief of Italian Navy Admiral Valter Girardelli called on Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad on 07 Mar 18, where discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused.

The visit of Chief of Italian Navy to Pakistan is expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Italian in general and the two Navies in particular.—INP