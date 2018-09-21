Pak issues postage stamps portraying Burhan Wani, pellet victims

Islamabad

Pakistan Post has issued special postage stamps to portray popular martyred Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Wani, describing him a Freedom Icon.

Pakistan Post had issued 20 special postage stamps on July 24, this year, to locally and internationally highlight the brutalities of Indian troops on the people of occupied Kashmir engaged in a peaceful struggle to achieve freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The stamps carry photos of Burhan Wani and his two associates killed in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Islamabad district of south Kashmir in July 2016. The commemorative stamps also portray the victims of pellet guns and destruction caused by the chemical weapons used by the Indian forces’ personnel in the occupied territory.

It is to mention here that the extrajudicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016 triggered the ongoing mass uprising in occupied Kashmir.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp