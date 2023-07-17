Pakistan and Iran on Sunday agreed to further enhance cooperation and explore new ways to improve border security and deal with the “common threat” of terrorism following the two-day visit of army chief General Asim Munir to Tehran, the military said.

Gen Asim undertook a maiden trip to the neighbouring country as an army chief. He held talks with his Iranian counterpart and also met the civilian leadership including the Iranian president and foreign minister.

Key issues including border security and terrorism were on top of the agenda. A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) termed the army chief’s visit as successful.

“During his visit, the COAS had detailed meetings with the military leadership of Iran including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri,” according to the military’s media wing.

Military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

They vowed to eradicate menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists’ networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.

The COAS also called on President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain. During discussions significance of Pakista n-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

The COAS was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Iranian armed forces at the military headquarters on his arrival.

But there has been a significant shift in geo political environment after China brokered a landmark rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Since then the two regional powers have restored their diplomatic ties and agreed to other steps seeking improvement in their relationship.

Pakistan is the direct beneficiary of Iran-Saudi patch up as in the past Islamabad had to struggle to maintain a delicate balance.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding strategic partnership, which Iran viewed it with suspicion. But, with Iran and Saudi Arabia agreeing to bury the past, Pakistan sees it as a great opportunity to deepen not just security but economic cooperation with Iran.

Recently Pakistan agreed to barter trade with Iran and other regional countries to offset the impact of western sanctions on Tehran. China is instrumental in bringing the shift as it is using its leverage to bring Iran and Pakistan close.