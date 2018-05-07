Pak-Iran ties

The recent visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Pakistan was to encourage collaboration between both countries so as to cooperate for eliminating terrorism from the region, increase bilateral trade, improve Pakistan-Iran border security and identify and remove all the impediments in the way of improving relations. Additionally, the Iranian delegation discussed matters pertaining to trade, energy, culture, people-to-people contacts and also invited Pakistan and China to invest in the port of Chabahar so that they can increase bilateral trade and security engagements.

The Government of Pakistan should work diligently to open such new channels of cooperation that best serve the interests of both the countries. Our foreign policy must be guided by the fact that Pakistan needs to make new allies and strengthen relations with neighbouring countries. May the reciprocal visits help in strengthening the bilateral relationship!

NIHA KHAN

Karachi

