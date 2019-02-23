Pak-Iran tension

The recent suicide bomb attack in Zahidan province of Iran killed 27 Revolutionary Guards personnel and the suicide bomber was claimed to be Pakistani national affiliated with a militant group named as Jaish al-Adl operating in Pakistan. This has led to tense Pakistan-Iran ties. As far as the relationship between the two countries is concerned, both have had a friendly and cooperative ties in the past. Pakistan stands against the US-Israeli stance on JCPOA and Jerusalem and the recently orchestrated plan in Warsaw to isolate Iran. Whereas, Iran too has been one of the staunch supporters of the right of self-determination of Kashmiris by highlighting the issue at UN through its national media.

In order to maintain the brotherly relations with Iran, Pakistan must hit down the anti-Iran militias and destroy their safe havens, if any, on its soil. If Tehran and Islamabad act prudently, they can find ways, in collaboration with Russia and China, to find a solution to the long sufferings of Kashmiris and Palestinians and way to bring peace in Afghanistan. Also, it is imperative for both countries to address and deal with each other by extending hands of cooperation and understanding to cope with regional challenges.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

GILGIT-BALTISTAN.

