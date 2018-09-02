We as a nation are hoping that a new era of Pak-Iran relationship will start soon. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was here last week for a two-day visit. It is a good sign for both the countries. Pakistan’s Prime Minster Imran khan and Iranian President Ruhani already hinted that they are ready for a two-way robust relationship.

There are lot of economic projects waiting to be launched by both countries such as Gas pipeline project, CPEC project and the Chahbar project. We are hoping Pak-Iran border issue will also be a part of the discussion, because border peace is necessary for both the countries.

AFTAB ALI BAIG

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp