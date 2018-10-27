Pak-Iran bound together in strong bonds of religion, culture: Ch. Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, : Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Pakistan and Iran are neighbouring brother Islamic countries, tied in strong bonds of common religion and culture.

He stated this while talking to Iranian Consul General Ali Reza Nazeri who along with his associates called on the Speaker Punjab Assembly at his residence here today (Saturday)

During meeting, various issues of bilateral interests and strategies to further strengthen the mutual ties and cooperation came under discussion.

Former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood, Commercial Attache in the Iranian Consulate General Ali Asghar Yekdeleh and First Consular Mahmood Talaee were also present in the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp