Pak, Iran army chiefs discuss defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI : A high-level security delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters concerning mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and Pak-Iran border management came under discussion during the meeting.

The army chief emphasized the need for further enhancing military to military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

He said that enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Iran will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The Iranian army chief pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries. He also condemned recent terror attacks in Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp