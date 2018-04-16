Pak invites Iranian investment to expand railway network

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has invited Iran to invest in country’s railway industry to improve rail systems of Pakistan as both countries appear ready to enhance regional connectivity and collaboration.

Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique made a suggestion during a meeting with Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhundi at Ministry of Railways in Islamabad on Sunday. Khawaja Rafique also said that Pakistan was keen to develop a closer relationship with Iran in “all areas especially the railway sector” which is Pakistan’s top priority.

Abbas Akhundi, heading a high-level delegation, arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on an official three-day visit for talks has emphasized further expansion of Iran-Pakistan cooperation, calling for the early launch of the railway line project between Gwadar and Chabahar.

He also emphasized on enhancing cooperation between Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey for extension of cargo trains. Both sides agreed to consider resumption of a Pakistan–Iran Passenger Train, Tourist Train and a Special Train during the month of Muharram.

Saad Rafique during his interaction with Iranian delegation welcomed interests of Iranian companies to improve Quetta–Taftan rail section on BOT basis.

Following an improvement in railway lines and system, the time of journey from Pakistan to Iran would be cut short to 8 hours instead of 20 hours.

Both sides also agreed to establish a Joint Group Pak-Iran Group to study further cooperation to enhance railway network.

Pakistan has nominated Zubair Shafi Ghauri, Secretary Railway Board, Ministry of Railways as the focal person to deal with the development in this regard.