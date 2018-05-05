Pak invites American to invest in CPEC

Observer Report

New York

Board of Investment (BOI) and Counsel General of Pakistan convened a breakfast networking session on Friday at New York City in collaboration with New York Greater Chamber.

Secretary BOI, Samaira Nazir Siddiqui, Counsel General of Pakistan in New York, Raja Ali Ejaz, Commercial Counselor of Pakistan, Mr.Irfan Wahid, CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment, Nazir Awan, and Director BOI, Mr.Zuhfran Qasim, attended the forum along with more than 50 Pakistani and American Investors.

Ms. Helana Natt, Executive Director, Greater New York Chamber welcomed the Pakistani and American participants and expressed the hope that the interaction of business community from both sides would be instrumental in enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.

While acknowledging the hospitality provided by New York Chamber for hosting the business-to-business networking session, Secretary BOI apprised the participants of the positive changes in economic and business climate in Pakistan due to improvement in security and energy situation. She highlighted the tremendous countrywide investments being made to improve the quality of infrastructure and trade related connectivity to reduce inefficiencies. The Federal Government, she said, was working to improve the country’s standing on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index and global competitiveness.

Samaira Nazir Siddiqui invited US investors to invest not only in the SEZs being established under CPEC but also in the other avenues available in Pakistan. While talking about importance of strategic location of Pakistan, Secretary BOI emphasized the American investors to avail the opportunity of getting access to the markets of Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

During the session, two presentations were made by the Director BOI and CEO KPBOI , which highlighted the improved business environment and investment opportunities available in the country and KP province in different sectors of economy.

They invited business communities from both sides to have joint ventures and reiterated the resolve of the Federal Government and Government of KP to work towards facilitating investors by adhering to the tenets of transparency, good governance and open competition.