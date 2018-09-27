Pak invited to play role to enhance bilateral trade with Finland

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Ambassador of Finland, Harri Kamarainen has urged the private sectors of Pakistan to play role to enhance bilateral trade which does not reflect the potential of the two countries. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Tehmina Saeed Ch., Shahid Nazir, Aqib Asif, Dr. Shahid Raza, Haris Attiq and Waqar Ahmed also spoke on the ambassador. The Ambassador said that businessmen of the two countries should joint hands to strengthen mutual trade and economic ties. He said that Finland is ready to cooperate with Pakistan in renewable energy, water management, waste to energy solutions and many other fields. He said that Finland has replaced plastic with the things made of natural resources to clean the environment. Pakistan can learn a lot from Finland in these particular sectors.

Share on: WhatsApp