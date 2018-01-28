Pak, Indonesia to strengthen coop in defence, economy

4 accords signed for energy, trade, training and education cooperation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields including defense, security and economy. The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during talks here on Saturday.

The two leaders recognized that the people of Pakistan and Indonesia share deep political, cultural, religious ties and respect for democratic values. Being the largest countries in the Islamic world, they stand together for their progress, prosperity, stability, security and territorial integrity.

It was agreed to establish a Joint Committee under the bilateral Agreement on Defence Cooperation. The two leaders agreed to intensify Counter-Terrorism cooperation. They also agreed to support each other in building their respective anti-terrorism capabilities.

The two leaders noted that bilateral trade has crossed 2 billion dollars in last three years. But there is need to improve the trade imbalance. The two countries will increase two-way investments to diversify and expand economic ties. The two sides acknowledged that there is considerable untapped potential to expand trade taking advantage of the PTA. It was also noted that three rounds of PTA Review have successfully taken up matters and efforts are being made to narrow the trade deficit.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close high-level exchanges, which would provide guidance to the sustainable development of bilateral relationship and enhance strategic communication and coordination to safeguard their common interests.

Prime Minister Abbasi briefed President Widodo on Pakistan’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity and development including through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He underscored that CPEC and other mega infrastructural projects offer vast opportunities.

President Widodo welcomed this initiative. Both sides recognized that Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process is a must for the stability and development in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Abbasi briefed President Widodo on Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He also appreciated Indonesia’s desire to assist Afghanistan in peace and reconciliation, which is vital for regional security.

Prime Minister Abbasi briefed President Widodo on the steps taken by Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues with India including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the grave human rights situation in IOK.

Indonesia reiterated its support for Pakistan’s bid for full dialogue partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Indonesia also assured Pakistan to support its bid for Indian-Ocean

Rim Association.

He underscored that Indonesian businessmen could benefit from the vast investment opportunities, offered by the CPEC.

During their interactions, both President Mamoon Hussain and Prime Minister Abbasi asked for the personal intervention of President Widodo to give humanitarian consideration to the case of Zulfiqar Ali, a gravely ill Pakistani held in Indonesia.

Pakistan and Indonesia signed four MoUs for cooperation in energy, trade, training and educaton. The first agreement deals with the import of LNG and POL products from Indonesia. Minister for energy Sardar Awais Khan Leghari and Indonesian Minister for energy and mineral development signed the agreement.

The second agreement is the additional protocol on Preferential Trade Agreement for twenty new tariff lines. Minister for commerce and textile Muhammad Pervaiz Malik and his Indonesian counterpart signed the agreement.

The third MoU related to trade facilitation. It was signed by Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and DG for National Export Development of Indonesia. The fourth MoU was signed between foreign service academy and centre for training and education of Indonesia in the field of training.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing ceremony.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo also held a one-on-one meeting on Saturday.

Earlier, a welcome ceremony was held for Indonesian President at PM House. National anthems of both the countries were played on the occasion. Smartly-turned-out contingents of armed forces presented guard of honour to the President.

JF-17 Thunder jets also displayed a spectacular fly past while presenting salute to the Indonesian President.