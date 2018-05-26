Pak-Indonesia must focus on exchange of trade delegations: Zahid

Indonesian embassy hosts Iftar-dinner

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

An Iftar-dinner and business gathering was arranged by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia Islamabad on Friday. Zahid Latif Khan, President, Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industries was the Guest of Honor. The Iftar-dinner and briefing session was attended by various dignitaries including large number of travel agents, members of Chambers of Commerce and Industries and businessmen. Sher Ali Khan District Sales Manager, Thai Airways also attended.

Iwan Suyudhie Amri, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan said Pakistan and Indonesia are friends and have many things in common. He said our focus is on attracting Pakistani tourists to Indonesia and vice versa. “We have 300 ethnicities across 17,000 islands with a very diverse and rich culture,” he added.

Iwan Suyudhie Amri said many Pakistani tourists visit Indonesia and are facing difficulties during immigration to Indonesia, the embassy had taken up the matter with the foreign ministry and instructions have been given to the director general of immigration to treat Pakistani tourists with the same respect and courtesy as they treat other tourists.

He said that while most people think Bali is a great tourist destination, they do not seem to know that it is part of Indonesia. There were more destinations as well, such as Lombok, Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Medan, which focus on cultural tourism and serve as natural retreats. The Ambassador also mentioned the Komodo Island which is the habitat of the Komodo dragon and is a great spot for more adventurous travellers.

Speaking at the occasion, Zahid Latif Khan, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed religious, cultural and socio-political heritage. He said both countries should focus on frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.