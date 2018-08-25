Pak, Indian armies exchange sweets to mark Eid-ul-Azha

Muzaffarnagar

As a goodwill gesture, the armies of Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to photos shared by an Indian news outlet, the armies of both the countries can be seen exchanging sweets at Poonch’s Chakan Da Bagh crossing point.

It is pertinent to mention here that India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers had also exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The sweets were received by BSF Commandant Sudeep. On special occasions like this, forces of both the sides exchange sweets.—INP

