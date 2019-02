Current poignant wrangle between two neighbours has brought to fore that almost each war brought to an end an area of progress and prosperity. Hence, none can afford war. Then final consequence of any tussle is dialogue, because man is a rationale animal. Hence, PM Imran Khan’s call for dialogue depicts rationale behaviour. Similar response is expected form the other side.

M. LUQMAN KAKAR

Islamabad.

