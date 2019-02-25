Pak-India tussle will have ‘serious results for regional peace’: Wang

Observer Report

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday called China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and briefed him on the evolving regional situation after the February 14 Pulwama attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister thanked China for its steadfast support and highlighted Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in the region. Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan was ready to resolve all issues with India through dialogue and negotiations.

The Chinese foreign minster thanked Qureshi for calling and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts. He agreed that the regional situation was serious and, if not addressed expediently, could have serious implications for peace and security of the entire region.He also acknowledged Pakistan’s invaluable contributions in the fight against terrorism and said that the country has paid a heavy price for its role.

Both the foreign ministers also agreed to maintain regular contact to discuss regional developments.

Earlier in the day, the European Union and Germany also urged Pakistan and India to take immediate steps to de-escalate the heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

While appreciating the early commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reach out to India, Federica Mogherini stressed the urgency to de-escalate the situation and confirmed that the European Union was also in contact with Indian counterparts. “The European Union’s policy has always been to promote a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out differences,” said Mogherini.

