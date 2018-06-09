Pak-India ties: Real Track-II approach

Tariq Niaz Bhatti

IN 1989, new phase of freedom struggle in IHK saw militants taking the lead that ultimately brought both Pakistan and India close to an all-out war in 1990. Retired General Durrani took over as DG ISI during the same period. In the later years militants led freedom struggle helped produce incidents like Hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 (1999), attack on Indian parliament (2001), Mumbai attacks (2008) and contributed in a big way towards nuclearization of South Asia. In 2016, Uri incident in IHK in which seventeen Indian soldiers were killed, firmly closed the prospects of Track I diplomacy that continue to this day. In 1991, Neemrana dialogue, emerged as first indigenous non-governmental Track II initiative undertaken to normalize the Pakistan-India bilateral relations. The non-governmental Track II initiative was streaming along well until the recent launch of book “Spy Chronicles” jointly authored by ex-spy chiefs of Pakistan and India.

The book mostly carries recorded conversation of both the authors and their thoughts over issues of the past with specific reference to intelligence work, the agencies perform in both Pakistan and India. The narrations do not include specific references to tasks their respective agencies undertook against each other during the authors tenures. This was probably done to avoid being dubbed as whistle blowers or to evade violations of respective code of conduct charges. Generally, the book gives an impression as if Track II participants consider the intelligence agencies work, especially that of ISI, as the hurdle in peace between the two South Asian rivals. But the way perceptions and ideas of the authors especially of Retired General Durrani have been put across in the book points towards premeditated and deliberate move by the vested interests to malign Pakistan state institutions specially Army and the ISI. Since 1989 Pakistan India relations have never been cordial and since 2016 are at its lowest ebb. Under such circumstances the book has opened a new pandora box regarding intelligence agencies role in spoiling interstate relations.

Track II diplomacy involves a small minority of retired bureaucrats, professionals and academicians, who have otherwise outlived their professional usefulness, to intermingle and exchange views using diverse forums with a view to improving perceptions between rivals. There is no denying the usefulness of the platform but using the same for airing negative perceptions and false impressions specifically about state institutions is not without purpose. The book “Spy Chronicles” is yet another example of manipulation of the informal exchange of views towards a profitable undertaking like writing a book by touching sensitive issues and maligning the intelligence set up of Pakistan. Retired General Durrani seems to have forwarded more boozy and inaccurate perceptions specially one regarding UBL killing in Abbottabad than his counterpart from RAW.

The other Indian participants of the recorded conversation in the book seems bent on extracting perceptive confessions from Retired General Durrani specially of events he never witnessed in official capacity. Here it may not be out of place to say that the twenty-nine years of Track II diplomacy both indigenous and foreign sponsored could only give us one book full of controversial perceptions of former ISI chief with hardly any starting disclosure about RAW activities by former RAW Chief. Hence it is fair to say that the exchange of views, the intangible effort, failed to deliver on account of improving bilateral relations because of its misplaced focus.

There is a dire need to change focus of Track II approach from improving bilateral relations to expanding bilateral trade. This will help enhance people to people contact/participation and bring prosperity for the masses. Trade will bind not only groups and individuals but also force govts to interact for the sake of wide spread social benefits. Putting our economy in order by seeking enhanced mutual trade with our immediate neighbours specially India is the way forward for state of Pakistan. India fears any latitude on Kashmir would be detrimental to its territorial integrity as more than three dozen separatist movement are ongoing in Indian union. For Pakistan Kashmir is its jugular vein. This is gravely complicated situation where no agreement could bring a win-win situation for both the parties.

Pakistan has abysmally low trade volume not only with India but with Iran as well. Efforts to enhance bilateral trade with India can take a start initially with large volume of barter trade through border crossings on international border and along LoC. As a good will gesture India can be given limited rail/road access between Wahga and Torkham for export of its selected products to Afghanistan. Enhanced trade with India has immense potential for mutual prosperity due to low transportation cost and least time lag in exchange of commodities. The process in times to come will ultimately lead to proper dialogue process and may facilitate resolution of long standing disputes like Sir Creek, Siachen and Kashmir.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.