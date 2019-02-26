Pak-India tension

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his recently televised official statement on Pulwama episode addressed this very issue and directly attributed it to the reason behind the bellicose rhetoric being espoused by Indian leaders. In the same speech he also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to retaliate and defend itself should tensions escalate to the point of military conflict. This entire diplomatic exchange represents thus the same narrative that both sides have remained locked in as a result of Kashmir.

However, if one was to go back to Prime Minister Khan’s inaugural speech from September last year, he has repeatedly claimed that both the Pakistani government and its military are on the same page with respect to its regional interests and foreign policy. Even in his statement on Pulwama, he offered in clear terms Pakistan’s commitment to working with India against terrorism across the region.

M Waqas Jan

Via email

