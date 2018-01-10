Pak-India relations will have positive impact on Afghanistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD : Afghan ambassador in Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal hoped on Wednesday that relations between Pakistan and India will have positive impact on Afghanistan.

Zakhilwal offered the comments after he met the new Indian High Commissioner for Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.

“I wished him (Ajay) lots of success in his important role in vital Pak-India bilateral relations which will have positive consequence for Afghanistan as well. I was encouraged by his optimism,” the Afghan ambassador said on his official Twitter.

Orignally published by NNI