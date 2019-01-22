Pak, India has lessons to learn from 56-year long Franco-German friendship

Zubair Qureshi

At a time when in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his willingness to peace with India saying, “If India takes one step, Pakistan will take two steps for good neighborly relations” and work is in full swing at Kartarpura border for its opening later in October this year, ambassadors of France and Germany have served a positive reminder to both nations that peace can be established if there is a will to forget the bitterness of past.

French Ambassador Marc Barety and his German counterpart Martin Kobler on a cold rainy day in the federal capital warmed hearts of the media persons with stories of rapprochement, reconciliation and gradual friendship between the two erstwhile rival nations.

They were addressing a press conference at the National Press Club here on Tuesday on the eve of 56th anniversary of the Treaty of Elysée signed on January 22, 1963.

The treaty was a result of the efforts for peace by the two great leaders of their countries Charles de Gaulle of France and Konard Adenauer of Germany to forget the bitterness of the World Wars I and II that had claimed around 8 million lives and start a new journey to peace and normalization of relatins.

Dr Marc Barety while giving a brief history of the Treaty of Elysee said though it took some time to the two nations to come to term to normal relations (though confrontation was considered a normal thing those days and peace an unusual) yet the young generation at both sides took the lead in this regard convincing their elders to forget fighting.

Today, when we are marking the 56th anniversary of Treaty of Elyess, another treaty is being signed as a follow-up to that historical agreement, in the German city of Aachen, said Dr Barety.

He said, the Treaty of Aachen was a step forward from reconciliation to convergaenc. German Ambassador Martin Kobler on the occasion said the renewal of the Elysée Treaty aimed to place Franco-German cooperation in a European framework and, above all it would enable both the European community to face contemporary challenges.

