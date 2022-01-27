Pak, India forces exchange pleasantries

The Pakistan Rangers exchanged pleasantries with India’s Border Security Force on the occasion of 73rd Indian Republic Day and wished each other well .

The commanders of border forces of the two countries gave each other sweets and shook hands.

It is a tradition of the Indian and Pakistani soldiers to exchange sweets on days of national importance for the two countries and on the occasion of major festivals every year.

The practice is a confidence-building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Indian fishermen released as a goodwill gesture returned to their homeland via the Wagah border crossing.

The government had released 20 Indian fishermen, arrested for illegally entering Pakistani waters and fishing without permission, on January 24. They were imprisoned in Landhi jail and were released on a humanitarian basis.

On January 1, Pakistan and India exchanged sweets at various places along the Line of Control at the beginning of the New Year and wished each other a “Happy New Year”.

According to security sources, sweets were exchanged between the Pakistan and Indian Army at four different locations adjacent to LoC, including the Parachkothi and Poonch sectors. The security officials of the two countries wished each other on the occasion.

A better situation is viewed at the border after Pakistan and India reached a ceasefire agreement in February last. On the other hand, there were no reports of exchange of sweets between the border forces stationed at Wagah in Lahore and the Gandasingh border in Kasur.