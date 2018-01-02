Pak, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

India and Pakistan Monday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at Islamabad and New Delhi, the list of their nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against nuclear installations between India and Pakistan.

The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December, 1988 and entered into force on 27 January, 1991 provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. This is the twenty seventh consecutive exchange of such list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 1st January, 1992.

Meanwhile the two countries also exchanged lists of prisoners being held by them. The Government of Pakistan Monday handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners (58 civil , 399 fishermen) in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively. Pakistan will release 146 fishermen on 8 January 2018.

The Indian Government also handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.