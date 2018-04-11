Pak in position to send more skilled workers to Saudi Arabia: Cheema

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Vice Admiral (R) Hashim bin Siddiq, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, met with the Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema at NAVTTC’s HQs on Tuesday. Issues like sending Pakistani skilled workforce to Saudi Arabia on reasonable salaries were discussed in detail in the meeting.

The Pakistani ambassador praised the training activities organized by NAVTTC and said that soon he will send a delegation of senior businessmen from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The Executive Director said that we will arrange tours for Saudi delegation to our training institutes and assured that they will be impressed with the quality of technical and vocational training in Pakistan.

The executive director said that the training provided by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission is of high quality and meets the requirements of Saudi Arabia’s job market. We are now in a position to send more and more skilled workers to Saudi Arabia and in this regard we are also paying special attention to teach them basic Arabic language, he added.