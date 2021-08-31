‘PAK-ID Mobile App’ – Pakistan becomes world’s ‘first country’ to introduce ID technology

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated PAK-ID mobile application, developed by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to further simplify the application process for the national identity card.

The launch of the NADRA’s mobile app has made Pakistan the world’s first country to introduce “ID technology”.

The premier in a tweet termed it a revolutionary step in “providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis”.

Applicants “can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team,” he wrote.

Inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by #NADRA. A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis. Applicants of https://t.co/utri3ua8J4 can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team pic.twitter.com/kEZN9ODuaH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2021

The registration authority in a tweet said, “For the first time in the world, all Pakistanis can create ID cards by capturing their biometric and photo through a smartphone camera.

“Through NADRA’s mobile app, Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce ID technology. This digital technology will revolutionize the economy,” it added.

دنیامیں پہلی بارسمارٹ فون کیمرے سےاپنے بائیومیٹرک اورتصویر لےکراب تمام پاکستانی شناختی کارڈ بنا سکتے ہیں۔نادرا کی موبائل ایپ کے ذریعے پاکستان دنیا میں آئی ڈی ٹیکنالاجی متعارف کرانے والا پہلا ملک بن گیا۔اس ڈجیٹل ٹیکنالاجی سےمعیشت کےلاتعدادشعبوں میں انقلابی پیشرفت ہوگا@ReplyTariq pic.twitter.com/EU6kNeR1ue — NADRA (@NadraMedia) August 31, 2021

Pak-Identity is NADRA’s online ID issuance services for Pakistani citizens.

With this app, applicants can apply for national ID card from their home or office easily by filling application in few simple steps.

