‘PAK-ID Mobile App’ – Pakistan becomes world’s ‘first country’ to introduce ID technology

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated PAK-ID mobile application, developed by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to further simplify the application process for the national identity card.

The launch of the NADRA’s mobile app has made Pakistan the world’s first country to introduce “ID technology”.

The premier in a tweet termed it a revolutionary step in “providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis”.

Applicants “can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team,” he wrote.

The registration authority in a tweet said, “For the first time in the world, all Pakistanis can create ID cards by capturing their biometric and photo through a smartphone camera.

“Through NADRA’s mobile app, Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce ID technology. This digital technology will revolutionize the economy,” it added.

Pak-Identity is NADRA’s online ID issuance services for Pakistani citizens.

With this app, applicants can apply for national ID card from their home or office easily by filling application in few simple steps.

