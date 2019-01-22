Pak Horti Expo ends with hope to increase horticultural exports

Exhibitors of over 13 countries participated

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Agriculture Department organized Pakistan Horti Expo 2019 to highlight the importance of fruits, vegetables and high value agriculture crops of country’s own produced at International level which came to an end on Tuesday. Ehsan Bhutta, Special Secretary Agriculture along with High Ups of Agriculture department and farmers/stakeholders also participated in it.

During closing ceremony Special Secretary Agriculture has said that Pakistan having all the resources is the preferred country where lots of investment opportunities are emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production.

