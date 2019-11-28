Pak hopes US-Taliban talks to produce positive results

United Nations

Pakistan has expressed the hope that the resumption of direct talks between the United States and the

Taliban would lead to a peaceful settlement of the long-drawn conflict in Afghanistan.

Speaking in the U.N. General Assembly’s debate on the situation in Afghanistan, Ambassador Munir Akram

pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded to US President Donald Trump’s request to help

launch direct talks with the Taliban.

The United States (US) on November 20 welcomed the release of two Western hostages, Kevin King and

Timothy Weeks, from Taliban captivity in southern Afghanistan.

The duo was handed over to US forces more than three years after they were abducted in Kabul, the

capital city of Afghanistan.

In a release, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said two hostages freed by the Taliban after

more than three years in captivity are receiving medical care and other support from the US government.

—INP