Pak hits back, shoots down two Indian jets; pilot held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Two Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down on Wednesday by the Pakistan Air Force and Indian targets across the Line of Control were struck by Pakistani fighter jets from within friendly airspace as the country’s armed forces struck back after unprovoked Indian aggression a day earlier.

The military spokesperson said the Indian aircraft crossed the LoC, the PAF retaliated and two Indian aircraft were shot down in Pakistani airspace.

He confirmed that there was only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody, who is being treated as per norms of military ethics.

The wreckage of one of the IAF jets fell within Azad Jammu and Kashmir while the second fell in occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said the sole purpose of the airstrikes on Indian military targets in occupied Kashmir was to demonstrate the country’s right, will and capability of self-defence.

“Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence.We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm.” The FO statement added it was why Pakistan “undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight”.

The development came a day after Pakistan’s civil and military leadership declared the violation of airspace by Indian fighter jets “uncalled for aggression” and decided that the country would respond at the “time and place of its choosing”.

Share on: WhatsApp