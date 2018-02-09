Pak has high potential to enhance exports to Italian markets: Riaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan export industry has the capability to position their goods in the Italian markets by keeping the quality control and standardization of the products.

Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to Ms Livia Casagrande of Texmode, Italy who called on him at TDAP Lahore here on Thursday. The DG apprised the delegate about the possibilities of enhancing Pak Italian bilateral trade.

Ms Livia informed the DG TDAP that the Italian markets offer lot of business opportunities for the Pakistani products. She also informed the DG that Pakistani women entrepreneurs can take benefits from the Italian markets through exhibition of their products but they need proper guidance and support.

The DG TDAP apprised the delegate that TDAP is already supporting the women entrepreneurs by organizing their delegations abroad and through their participations in the exhibitions and seminars.

The DG also informed that in context of the emerging Pakistan vision, the business activities are gaining momentum and our export sector is showing improvements.