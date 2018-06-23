Pak has strong resolve to keep up efforts on counter financing of terrorism: Dr Shamshad

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Ministry has improved institutional mechanisms for handling AML/CFT issues. She added that the coordination between Central Bank, Banking institutions and Law Enforcement Agencies have also been strengthened to curb money laundering and terror financing. According to the Finance Minister, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar Pakistan has strong resolve to keep up efforts on counter financing of terrorism.

In the wake of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary meeting in Paris, she chaired an inter ministerial meeting here on Friday. Foreign Minister, Abdullah Hussain Haroon and National Security Advisor Lt. General (retd) Nasir Khan Janjua, were also present on the occasion.

She invited participants to share their views and suggestions to further strengthen measures and put in place a strong implementation mechanism in this regard. The participants while underscoring Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen the AML/CFT regime emphasized and agreed on formation of a high level implementation committee to regularly oversee progress made by different agencies and departments engaged in the drive to counter financing of terrorism.

The meeting stressed inter-governmental cooperation as well as inter- agencies coordination for better results. The meeting was also briefed on the preparations by Pakistan’s delegation scheduled to attend FATF meeting at Paris.