Pak Govt, people welcome Palestinian envoy at rallies : FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan says it has always supported the two state solution of the Pakistan issue with East Jerusalem, the capital of the Palestinian State. Pakistan’s unequivocal position was demonstrated in the rejection of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

In response to media queries regarding calling back of the Palestinian Ambassador after his participation in a public meeting held in support of Palestinians, the spokesperson said that Pakistan’s unambiguous and steadfast support to the Palestinian cause was well known.

A number of public rallies and meetings were held in Pakistan to condemn Trump’s decision to move US embassy to Jensalew .

The people and Government of Pakistan respect the Palestinian Ambassador’s active participation in events organized to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.