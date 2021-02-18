Pak gives immense importance to relations with AL: Qureshi

Cairo

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with the member countries of the Arab League. He was talking to the Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Cairo.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has strong political and trade relations with the Arab League countries. Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Secretary General of Arab League about grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also apprised the Secretary General about Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in Afghan peace process.—INP